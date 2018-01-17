UK citizens ask Dutch court to protect post-Brexit EU rights
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
AMSTERDAM — A group of British citizens who live in the Netherlands has gone to a Dutch court in a bid to retain their EU citizenship rights after Britain completes its divorce from the bloc.
In a case that could have far-reaching consequences for some 1 million Britons currently living in European Union countries outside the United Kingdom, lawyer Christiaan Alberdingk Thijm launched summary proceedings Wednesday before a judge at Amsterdam District Court.
Alberdingk Thijm says he wants the Amsterdam judge to put so-called "prejudicial questions" about the status of U.K. nationals post-Brexit to the European Court of Justice.
Alberdingk Thijm says that citizens' rights are clear when a country joins the EU, but nobody knows what happens when a country decides, as Britain has done, to leave.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Real estate industry provided 75% of Vision Vancouver's by-election campaign donations
-
Human rights complaint filed against Chilliwack trustee who called gender transition 'abuse'
-
Transgender activists worry Jordan Peterson lecture will 'embolden' anti-LGBTQ views
-
'Stop doing this. I’m a kid': Man cuts hijab off young girl, returns to attack again