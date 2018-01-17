UK citizens ask Dutch court to protect post-Brexit EU rights

AMSTERDAM — A group of British citizens who live in the Netherlands has gone to a Dutch court in a bid to retain their EU citizenship rights after Britain completes its divorce from the bloc.

In a case that could have far-reaching consequences for some 1 million Britons currently living in European Union countries outside the United Kingdom, lawyer Christiaan Alberdingk Thijm launched summary proceedings Wednesday before a judge at Amsterdam District Court.

Alberdingk Thijm says he wants the Amsterdam judge to put so-called "prejudicial questions" about the status of U.K. nationals post-Brexit to the European Court of Justice.