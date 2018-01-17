Washington's Mount Vernon mansion to close temporarily

MOUNT VERNON, Va. — George Washington's Mount Vernon mansion in northern Virginia will be closing temporarily for scheduled preservation work.

The mansion on the banks of the Potomac River will be closed from Jan. 22 through Feb. 4.

The estate itself will remain open, and tourists can visit the museum, Washington's grave, the 4-D theatre and the other attractions. Admission to the estate will be 50 per cent off while the mansion is closed.

During the closure, the mansion's central passage will be repainted to better reflect its appearance in 1799 and staff archaeologists will do excavation work in the cellar.