Wealthy new governor says he'll accept $175K salary
NEWARK, N.J. — New Jersey's wealthy new governor says he'll be accepting the job's $175,000-a-year salary.
Democrat Phil Murphy is a multimillionaire former Wall Street executive who earned his fortune working at Goldman Sachs.
Murphy replaced Republican Chris Christie after he served two terms.
Christie's predecessor, Democrat Jon Corzine, also was a rich alum of Goldman Sachs. But Corzine took only a $1 salary.
Murphy loaned about $16 million to his own campaign for the Democratic nomination. His 2016 taxes showed he earned $4.6 million, mostly from interest and dividends.
He declined Wednesday to take further questions about his salary. It was his first full day on the job.
