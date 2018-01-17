Yellowstone's 2017 visitation almost hits 2016 record

BOZEMAN, Mont. — Yellowstone National Park had recorded its second busiest season last year, lagging just behind the record set in 2016.

The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported Wednesday that the park counted about 4.1 million visits in 2017, just shy of the 4.25 million visits the year prior.

The park said visitation has increased by 40 per cent over the last decade and that managers are grappling with the increase.

Dan Wenk, the park's superintendent, says managers have been collecting information on visitor behaviour so they can make informed decisions moving forward.

Park officials say they expect annual visitation to stay above 4 million in the future.

