2 US-based climate researchers win Swedish science prize

STOCKHOLM — Two U.S.-based scientists have been awarded the 2018 Crafoord Prize for their contribution to climate research.

The prize committee says Japan-born Syukuro Manabe, a meteorologist based at Princeton University, and Susan Salomon, an American environmental scientist at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, are sharing the 6 million Swedish krona ($748,000) prize.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences on Thursday cited their "fundamental contributions to understanding the role of atmospheric trace gases in Earth's climate system."