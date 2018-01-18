72-year-old Oklahoma woman dies in officer-involved shooting

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Police in Oklahoma say a 72-year-old woman was fatally shot after she fired a high-powered pellet gun at officers during a drug raid.

Bartlesville Police Capt. Jay Hastings says Geraldine Townsend died after officers returned fire while executing a search warrant Wednesday night.

Hastings says officers were arresting her 50-year-old son at a local home when they heard shots. Two officers were struck by projectiles.

Hastings says one officer returned fire and struck Townsend in the upper body. She later died at a local hospital.

One officer was hit by a pellet in the leg. The other officer was struck in the face and was hospitalized.