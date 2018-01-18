Afghan official: roadside a mine has killed 5 people western

KABUL — A government official says a mine possibly meant for later use against security forces exploded in a residential home in western Afghanistan, killing five people.

Jelani Farhad, spokesman for the governor of western Hirat province, said Thursday the mine exploded Wednesday night in a house in the remote Shindand district, killing five members of a family and wounding three others.

Among the victims were women and children, Farhad said. He said the district is controlled by the Taliban.