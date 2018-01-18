Arizona lawmaker seeks ban on driving with pets on laps
PHOENIX — A state lawmaker is seeking to ban pets from sitting in the laps of Arizona drivers.
The Arizona Capitol Times reports state Sen. John Kavanagh is sponsoring a bill that would lead to authorities ticketing people who are caught with animals in their laps while driving.
The Republican senator says driving with pets behind the wheel is dangerous and can cause wrecks. He says there are currently no laws on the state books that prohibit such
Under Kavanagh's bill, drivers would be fined $100 for the violation.
Hawaii and New Jersey have similar laws that make it illegal for drivers to keep pets on their laps.
Information from: Arizona Capitol Times, http://www.arizonacapitoltimes.com
