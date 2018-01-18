Arkansas health officials say 150 people exposed to measles
A
A
Share via Email
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Health says about 150 people were exposed to measles after an ill
Officials say those exposed to measles include passengers on United Airlines Flight 5314 on Jan. 10, as well as people in the University of Arkansas at Medical Science's emergency room on Jan. 11. Chief medical officer Gary Wheeler says they should contact the Health Department to verify they have been vaccinated.
Wheeler tells the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that the ill passenger
Illinois health officials say two unrelated measles cases have been reported this month involving passengers at O'Hare, which is the nation's third-largest airport by passenger volume.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police lay charges in heckling of CTV reporter during live broadcast
-
Grieving family finds wrong body in casket at visitation; loved one accidentally cremated
-
Transgender activists worry Jordan Peterson lecture will 'embolden' anti-LGBTQ views
-
Halifax university trying week-long fall break as pilot project