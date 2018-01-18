Don't say 'food desert;' it's a 'healthy food priority area'

BALTIMORE — "Food deserts" are areas where people don't have easy access to healthy, affordable food, but don't use that term in Baltimore. City officials prefer to call them "healthy food priority areas."

The Baltimore Sun reports Mayor Catherine Pugh cited concerns over accuracy. Pugh said Wednesday that the original term implies there's no food whatsoever. Instead, Pugh said, there's an imbalance between healthy and unhealthy foods in these priority areas.

Qualifying neighbourhoods rank poorly in food store quality and are more than a quarter-mile from a supermarket, among other criteria.

Officials have developed an eight-point plan, including tackling transportation problems. They also touted a tax incentive that led to the 2015 opening of a supermarket that has increased access for 5,000 people.

