Don't say 'food desert;' it's a 'healthy food priority area'
A
A
Share via Email
BALTIMORE — "Food deserts" are areas where people don't have easy access to healthy, affordable food, but don't use that term in Baltimore. City officials prefer to call them "healthy food priority areas."
The Baltimore Sun reports Mayor Catherine Pugh cited concerns over accuracy. Pugh said Wednesday that the original term implies there's no food whatsoever. Instead, Pugh said, there's an imbalance between healthy and unhealthy foods in these priority areas.
Qualifying
Officials have developed an eight-point plan, including tackling transportation problems. They also touted a tax incentive that led to the 2015 opening of a supermarket that has increased access for 5,000 people.
___
Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Transgender activists worry Jordan Peterson lecture will 'embolden' anti-LGBTQ views
-
Halifax police release images of potential suspects after store security guard assaulted
-
Woman killed after car slides into oncoming traffic outside Halifax
-