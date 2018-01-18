Duterte threatens to ban deployment of workers to Kuwait
MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine president has threatened to impose a total ban on sending workers to Kuwait because of sexual abuses that have caused some Filipino women to kill themselves.
President Rodrigo Duterte said in a speech Thursday that he wants Filipino officials to tell their Kuwaiti counterparts the abuses are unacceptable and that the Philippines may impose a total ban on the deployment of workers to the oil-rich country unless the abuses are corrected.
Duterte says: "I do not want a quarrel with Kuwait. I respect their leaders but they have to do something about this because many Filipinas will commit suicide."
More than 250,000 Filipinos work in the Arab nation. The Philippines is a major
