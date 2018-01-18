Europe's top rights body urges Romania to fight graft

BUCHAREST, Romania — The Council of Europe's anti-corruption body has called on Romania to do more to prevent and combat high-level corruption.

In a report published Thursday, the anti-corruption arm of Europe's leading human rights organization said Romania should redouble efforts to prosecute lawmakers, judges and prosecutors suspected of graft.

It called on the National Integrity Agency, where public officials declare their assets, to sanction cases where there is a conflict of interest, and added that the appointment and removal of senior prosecutors should be transparent and objective.