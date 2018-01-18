FAA: Helicopter with 6 aboard crashes in northern New Mexico
A
A
Share via Email
RATON, N.M. — Authorities say a helicopter has crashed in rural northern New Mexico near the state line with Colorado.
The Federal Aviation Administration says the helicopter was carrying six people when it crashed Wednesday evening in mountains about 15 miles (24
The New Mexico State Police said several hours after the crash that "response and rescue attempts" were ongoing but slow, and the agency did not immediately respond Thursday to a request for updated information.
FAA spokesman Lynn Lunsford says the agency did not have information about the ownership of the helicopter or its departure point or destination.
Raton is 175 miles (282
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax police lay charges in heckling of CTV reporter during live broadcast
-
Grieving family finds wrong body in casket at visitation; loved one accidentally cremated
-
Transgender activists worry Jordan Peterson lecture will 'embolden' anti-LGBTQ views
-
Halifax university trying week-long fall break as pilot project