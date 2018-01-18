Forever young Paul Rudd named Hasty Pudding Man of the Year
A
A
Share via Email
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Actor and screenwriter Paul Rudd has been named 2018 Man of the Year by the nation's oldest collegiate theatrical organization at Harvard University.
Hasty Pudding said Thursday it is
Hasty Pudding President Amira Weeks said the entire organization is in awe of Rudd, "specifically, in his ability to have not aged since 1995."
Rudd co-wrote and starred in "Ant-Man" and plays the lead in the upcoming "The Catcher Was a Spy," the real-life story of Ivy Leaguer and major league ballplayer Moe Berg, a spy with the forerunner of the CIA during World War II.
Rudd will get his pudding pot during a roast at Harvard on Feb. 2.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Transgender activists worry Jordan Peterson lecture will 'embolden' anti-LGBTQ views
-
Halifax police release images of potential suspects after store security guard assaulted
-
Woman killed after car slides into oncoming traffic outside Halifax
-