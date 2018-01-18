Former officer files self-defence claim in shooting death

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A former Florida police officer charged with manslaughter and attempted murder in the shooting death of a black motorist is claiming self- defence under the state's "stand your ground" law.

News outlets report that Nouman Raja's attorneys filed court documents Thursday asking the circuit judge to dismiss the charges. His trial is scheduled for April.

The former Palm Beach Gardens officer shot Corey Jones in October 2015. Jones' car had broken down when he was confronted by Raja, who was working undercover. Prosecutors say a taped conversation Jones had with a tow truck dispatcher shows Raja never identified himself before Jones pulled his gun. Jones had a concealed weapons permit.