Freight car derails in Mexico, falls on house, killing 5

MEXICO CITY — A railcar carrying bulk corn has derailed in the northern suburbs of Mexico City, rolled over and crushed part of a house by the side of the tracks, killing five people.

The victims were apparently crushed as they slept before dawn Thursday.

The Transportation Department says the train was operated under a private rail concession with Kansas City Southern de Mexico.

The department says the cause of the derailment is under investigation. The company has not commented.