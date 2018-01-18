German lawmakers vote to install anti-Semitism commissioner

BERLIN — German lawmakers have voted to install a commissioner who would co-ordinate government activities against anti-Semitism.

The lower house approved by a wide majority Thursday a motion proposed by four of the six parliamentary groups to install the official, who would be chosen by independent experts. The centre -left Social Democrats called for the commissioner to be installed at the chancellery.

The decision follows a recommendation by a panel of experts and comes amid concern over anti-Semitic incidents during recent pro-Palestinian protests.