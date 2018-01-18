Hearing held on state permit for refinery proposed near park
DICKINSON, N.D. — Opponents of a refinery proposed near Theodore Roosevelt National Park objected during a public hearing to the location of the project and urged state regulators to deny a permit.
The Bismarck Tribune reports more than 230 people gathered Wednesday night to comment on a draft air quality permit for the Davis Refinery. Most spoke against the project, though some touted its economic impact.
The state Health Department late last year concluded that the refinery plan complies with federal and state air pollution rules.
Meridian Energy Group Inc. officials say the Davis Refinery near Belfield would be the "cleanest refinery on the planet." But opponents worry about its impact on the park.
The Health Department is accepting public comments through Jan. 26. The company also still needs a state water permit.
