High winds help wolf escape in Britain; kids kept indoors
LONDON — British police are urging the public to be careful after a wolf escaped from a sanctuary near a school as gale-force winds buffeted parts of the country.
Police have told nearby schoolchildren not to go outside and urged people not to approach the animal.
Police are working with the sanctuary to try to recapture the wolf, one of 10 living at the sanctuary.
