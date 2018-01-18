How major US stock indexes fared on Thursday

Stocks closed slightly lower Thursday, pulling the market below the record highs it set the day before.

Losses in industrial and energy stocks contributed the most to the modest declines. Technology companies accounted for the biggest gains. Bond yields climbed to their highest level since March as demand for bonds waned.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 4.53 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,798.03.

The Dow Jones industrial average lost 97.84 points, or 0.4 per cent , to 26,017.81.

The Nasdaq slid 2.23 points, or 0.03 per cent , to 7,296.05.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks gave up 9.93 points, or 0.6 per cent , to 1,576.73.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 11.79 points, or 0.4 per cent .

The Dow is up 214.62 points, or 0.8 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 34.98 points, or 0.5 per cent .

The Russell 2000 is down 15.24 points, or 1 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 124.42 points, or 4.7 per cent .

The Dow is up 1,298.59 points, or 5.3 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 392.66 points, or 5.7 per cent .