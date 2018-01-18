Iraq, BP sign initial deal to develop Kirkuk oil fields

BAGHDAD — Iraq and British energy giant BP have signed a memorandum of understanding to develop lucrative oil fields in the country's north.

The Oil Ministry's statement quotes BP's president for the Middle East region, Michael Townshend, as saying that his company will conduct surveys and studies to increase production to 750,000 barrels a day. It says the signing took place in Kirkuk on Thursday without giving more details.

As of late last month, the fields around Kirkuk produced around 140,000 barrels a day, all of which went to refineries.