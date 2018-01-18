IS claims responsibility for twin suicide bombing in Baghdad

BAGHDAD — The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for back-to-back suicide bombings in central Baghdad that killed at least 38 people.

In an online statement issued on Wednesday, IS says the bombers targeted a gathering of Shiites in the Iraqi capital's Tayaran Square on Monday morning. The attack struck as labourers and street vendors filled the square during the morning rush hour. More than 100 people were wounded.

In statement on Thursday, IS also claimed responsibility for Saturday's attack when, according to Iraqi officials, a suicide bomber hit a police checkpoint in northern Baghdad, killing 10 people and wounding 10.