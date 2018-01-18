Man arrested in shooting of off-duty Florida police officer

MIAMI — Police in Florida have arrested a man in the armed robbery and shooting of an off-duty officer in his driveway.

Late Wednesday, Miami-Dade police arrested 22-year-old Kionne Bell in connection with the Tuesday night shooting of Doral police Lt. Gary King.

News outlets report the 70-year-old officer was returning from dinner with his wife when they were accosted in the driveway of their home near Miami. Authorities believe the couple was followed home and that the robbers didn't know King was an officer.

King was shot in the arm and his wife was thrown to the ground.

Doral Police Chief Donald De Lucca said King is recovering.