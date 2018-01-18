Maryland man gets 2 years after swatting that injured victim

BALTIMORE — A Maryland man has been sentenced to two years in prison for his role in a swatting incident that left the victim with significant injuries after police shot him with rubber bullets.

Authorities announced 26-year-old Zachary Lee's sentence in a statement Thursday.

According to Lee's plea agreement, he and others called a terrorism hotline pretending to be the victim, an acquaintance of Lee's. The caller told authorities he had three hostages and threatened to execute them.