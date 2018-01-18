Money-seeking hackers hit northeast Indiana health network

DECATUR, Ind. — An Indiana health network has become at least the second in the state recently targeted by money-seeking computer hackers.

Hackers infiltrated some of the Adams Health Network's computer servers last week and demanded a ransom for releasing encrypted files.

WANE-TV reports the health network hasn't disclosed the ransom amount or whether it paid.

The network released a statement saying it was still assessing "the severity of the situation" but doesn't believe any patient files were accessed. It operates Adams Memorial Hospital in Decatur, a city near Fort Wayne, along with medical offices elsewhere in northeast Indiana.

FBI spokeswoman Christine Bavender said Thursday the health system hadn't alerted the FBI to the incident.

Earlier this week, Hancock Health in central Indiana confirmed it recently paid hackers a $55,000 ransom to regain access to its computer systems.

