Neo-Nazi publisher won't reveal whereabouts, citing threats

The publisher of a notorious neo-Nazi website won't publicly reveal where he's living, claiming he gets "credible" death threats. But he says he moved to Cambodia last year and still resides outside the U.S.

Andrew Anglin's whereabouts are a key issue in a federal lawsuit that accuses him of using his site, The Daily Stormer, to orchestrate an anti-Semitic internet trolling campaign against a Montana woman's family.

In a court filing Wednesday, Anglin says he moved to Cambodia four days before Tanya Gersh sued him last April.

Anglin's attorneys argue the court doesn't have jurisdiction over the case — and therefore must dismiss it — because Anglin is "not a citizen of any state."