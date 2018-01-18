Neo-Nazi publisher won't reveal whereabouts, citing threats
A
A
Share via Email
The publisher of a notorious neo-Nazi
Andrew Anglin's whereabouts are a key issue in a federal lawsuit that accuses him of using his site, The Daily Stormer, to orchestrate an anti-Semitic internet trolling campaign against a Montana woman's family.
In a court filing Wednesday, Anglin says he moved to Cambodia four days before Tanya Gersh sued him last April.
Anglin's attorneys argue the court doesn't have jurisdiction over the case — and therefore must dismiss it — because Anglin is "not a citizen of any state."
Gersh's lawyers reject that argument and accuse Anglin of "playing games" to avoid legal consequences.