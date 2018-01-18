New Zealand prime minister announces she's pregnant

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand's prime minister has announced she is expecting her first child in June.

Jacinda Ardern took office in October. Speculation swirled around whether the 37-year-old would start a family soon when she took over the leadership of her then opposition Labour Party last year.

Ardern took to Twitter on Friday to announce that she and her partner Clarke Gayford were expecting a child, and that Gayford would become a stay-home dad.

She said in a statement that she had asked Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters on Thursday to act as prime minister for six weeks after the birth.

After the six weeks, she will resume all her prime ministerial duties.