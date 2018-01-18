Officer guilty of threatening to release nude pics of ex

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — An officer who threatened to send nude photos of his former girlfriend to their colleagues on a Florida police force has been found guilty of extortion.

The SunSentinel reports jurors took just 20 minutes Wednesday to decide that 40-year-old James Krey threatened to release the photos and a sex video unless she resigned from her position on the Davie Police Department. He faces up to 15 years in prison when he's sentenced in February.

The 26-year-old woman testified she met Krey when she was a rookie and their rocky relationship lasted more than a year. In a series of text messages she read to jurors, Krey said he would send the pictures to the SWAT team and others unless she resigned and left the county.