Official: Law enforcement officers hurt serving warrant

HARRISBURG, Pa. — An official says multiple law enforcement officers have been injured while serving an arrest warrant in Harrisburg and shots were fired.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo says the officers were taken by ambulance to a hospital Thursday. He didn't say how they had been injured or specify what types of injuries they had.

There were reports of shots fired just after 6 a.m. in the area.

Chardo says the officers were part of a U.S. Marshals Service task force and multiple agencies were involved.

He says there is no current danger to the public. He says the suspect is not at large, but wouldn't say if that person is in custody or what that person's condition is.

He says more information will be given at an afternoon news conference.

