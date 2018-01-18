Phoenix police: Double-killing suspect tied to 7 more deaths

Phoenix police suspect a convicted felon charged with murder in the killing of his mother and stepfather may have committed seven other killings.

Police plan a news conference Thursday to discuss the case involving 35-year-old Cleophus Cooksey.

The other victims include his ex-girlfriend's brother as well as people who appeared to be random targets during a three-week period starting in late November.

Cooksey was arrested Dec. 17 at the home of where his mother and stepfather were killed.

He faces two counts of premeditated first-degree murder and one count of weapon possession by a prohibited person.