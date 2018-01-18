Police: Sex offender broke no laws by photographing kids

AUGUSTA, Maine — Police in Maine say a registered sex offender who took photographs of children in public places didn't break any laws.

The Kennebec Journal reports Augusta police have received numerous calls about a man taking photographs of children and posting them to an online photo management and display site. The Maine sex offender registry says the man was convicted of gross sexual assault in 2006 and served a sentence. Authorities haven't identified him.

Lt. Kevin Lully says the pictures are "concerning," but not criminal. Police say federal law allows people to photograph people in public places. Lully says the action would only be a crime if the sex offender was on probation. He is not.

Lully says police have interviewed the man.

