Police: Someone stole a car, dumped 2 girls on roadways

ATLANTA — Authorities are looking for someone they say stole an SUV with two children inside and left them on major roadways.

Clayton County police Sgt. Ashanti Marbury tells news outlets that 1-month-old Ava Wilmer and 4-year-old Arya Davenport were found after their mother's vehicle was stolen from a QuikTrip.

Authorities say the mother left the girls in the vehicle while she went inside a convenience store Wednesday. She exited the store and saw her vehicle being driven away.

An officer found Arya walking down the shoulder of a roadway near an interstate.

Marbury says a WSB-TV photojournalist led police to the baby after he spotted an object sitting in the road on the way to cover the scene.