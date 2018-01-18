Police: Woman tells of body in her home, leads them on chase

NASHUA, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire say a woman told them a man was fatally shot and was in her home, and then led them on a chase into Massachusetts and back before she was arrested.

A body has not been found.

Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, say they had contact Wednesday with 54-year-old Carmelita Vergez, who told them about the death, but drove off as they attempted to learn more.

They said Vergez led them into neighbouring Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, where she caused a minor collision before driving back to Nashua, a total of about 20 miles.