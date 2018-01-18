Police: Woman tells of body in her home, leads them on chase
NASHUA, N.H. — Police in New Hampshire say a woman told them a man was fatally shot and was in her home, and then led them on a chase into Massachusetts and back before she was arrested.
A body has not been found.
Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, say they had contact Wednesday with 54-year-old Carmelita Vergez, who told them about the death, but drove off as they attempted to learn more.
They said Vergez led them into
Police said her car struck another car, and she ran down an embankment before being arrested. She faced charges of disobeying a police officer, conduct after an accident, resisting detention and arrest. It wasn't immediately known if she had a lawyer.
