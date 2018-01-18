Prince Harry, Meghan Markel visit Wales in whirlwind tour
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LONDON — Prince Harry has introduced his American fiancee to a new part of Britain ahead of their planned nuptials in May.
On Thursday, the 33-year-old prince took Meghan Markle to Wales, where they delighted crowds outside Cardiff Castle despite arriving an hour late because of train problems as high winds buffeted Britain.
The prince and his soon-to-be-royal bride greeted fans and shook hands with dozens who had waited in the cold for a chance to greet them.
Markle wore a black coat by British designer Stella McCartney and stylish jeans from a Welsh designer, Hiut Denim. Harry wore a blue sweater.
Harry and Markle have already made pre-wedding trips to Nottingham and to the Brixton
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Transgender activists worry Jordan Peterson lecture will 'embolden' anti-LGBTQ views
-
Halifax police release images of potential suspects after store security guard assaulted
-
Woman killed after car slides into oncoming traffic outside Halifax
-