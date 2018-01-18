Romanians apologize to Japan's prime minister over visit
BUCHAREST, Romania — Hundreds of Romanians have apologized to Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe whose visit to Romania at the end of a European tour fell short on protocol and diplomacy.
First, lunch and talks scheduled for Tuesday with the premier were
With several hours to kill before a meeting with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, Abe made an unscheduled visit to the outdoor Village Museum which features traditional peasant houses.
Embarrassed, Romanians expressed their apologies to Abe on the Japanese Embassy's Facebook page.
One post Thursday read: "As a Romanian citizen, please accept my sincere apologies for the unacceptable and disrespectful
"I can only hope that this type of diplomatic
