Smuttynose Brewing Co. to be sold at auction

HAMPTON, N.H. — A 24-year-old New Hampshire microbrewery is seeking a buyer, saying the explosion of competition has led to changing marketplace dynamics.

Smuttynose Brewing Co. says it's scheduled to be sold at a bank auction on March 9. It employs 68 people and generates more than $10 million in revenue annually.

The sale includes the Smuttynose beer brand, its facility on the historic Towle Farm in Hampton and a restaurant located next to the brewery.

Smuttynose says the brewery is capable of producing 75,000 barrels a year. However, in the last year it has been running at 50 per cent capacity.