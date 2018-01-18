Suspected Afghan Taliban member indicted in Germany
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — German authorities have filed terrorism and murder charges against a suspected member of Afghanistan's Taliban whom they accuse of participating in the killing of an Afghan police officer.
Federal prosecutors said Thursday they filed the indictment against the 20-year-old Afghan national, identified only as Omaid N. in line with German privacy rules, at the Munich state court.
He is charged with membership in a terrorist organization, war crimes and violation of war weapons control laws.
Prosecutors say the suspect joined the Taliban in 2013, underwent training, recruited new members and led a weapons transport. He is also accused of beating an Afghan police officer then shooting him with a Kalashnikov.
The suspect, who arrived in Germany in late 2013, was arrested in May 2017.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Transgender activists worry Jordan Peterson lecture will 'embolden' anti-LGBTQ views
-
Chilliwack teacher's union asks government to intervene against trustee Barry Neufeld
-
A token of change: Halifax cafe helping those in need with a hand up
-
Halifax police release images of potential suspects after store security guard assaulted