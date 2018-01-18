Suspected Afghan Taliban member indicted in Germany

BERLIN — German authorities have filed terrorism and murder charges against a suspected member of Afghanistan's Taliban whom they accuse of participating in the killing of an Afghan police officer.

Federal prosecutors said Thursday they filed the indictment against the 20-year-old Afghan national, identified only as Omaid N. in line with German privacy rules, at the Munich state court.

He is charged with membership in a terrorist organization, war crimes and violation of war weapons control laws.

Prosecutors say the suspect joined the Taliban in 2013, underwent training, recruited new members and led a weapons transport. He is also accused of beating an Afghan police officer then shooting him with a Kalashnikov.