The Latest: Questar doesn't know who accessed data or why

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Latest on the data breach at Questar affecting 52 students in New York state (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Questar Assessment's chief operating officer says the company doesn't know who accessed personal information of 52 elementary students in New York state or why.

State education officials said Thursday that a data breach at the Minnesota-based testing vendor affected students who took computer-based tests at five schools this past spring.

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia said she was told that Questar suspected a former employee, but Questar Chief Operating Officer Brad Baumgartner later said there wasn't any evidence to support that.

Baumgartner said one other state was affected, but he wouldn't identify it, citing client privacy.

The accessed data included student names, grade levels and teachers' names, but not addresses, social security numbers, disability status or test scores.

5:30 p.m.

New York education officials say a data breach at testing vendor Questar Assessment exposed personal information for about 52 students.

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia says Questar, headquartered in Apple Valley, Minnesota, reported that a former employee is suspected of using an internal account to view student data from Dec. 30 to Jan. 2. Questar reported the data accessed includes some student names, identification numbers, grade levels and teachers' names.

State officials say the department doesn't share student addresses or social security numbers with Questar.

The affected students attend five schools. They are: John F. Kennedy School, Great Neck; Menands School; School 2, Oceanside; Public School 15 Jackie Robinson, Queens, and St. Amelia School, Buffalo.