The Latest: The snow has stopped but travel dangers continue

DURHAM, N.C. — The Latest on winter weather in the South (all times local):

6:40 a.m.

The snow has stopped but travellers are being warned to watch for black ice on roads around the Carolinas.

A storm that swept across the South dumped up to 12 inches (30 centimetres ) of snow near Durham on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has a winter weather advisory in effect for most of the Carolinas because of hazardous travel conditions, which were not expected to improve before midday Thursday.

Temperatures early Thursday in North Carolina ranged from 3 degrees (-16 Celsius) in western North Carolina to 28 degrees (-2 Celsius) along the Outer Banks. Forecasters said an advisory warning of the dangers of black ice was likely to be issued for Friday morning as well.

Duke Energy reported about 10,000 customers without service in the Carolinas. The biggest problem was near Chapel Hill.

The snow and ice prompted South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to postpone his State of the State address Wednesday for one week. South Carolina lawmakers also took the rest of the week off.

___

11 p.m.

Several Southern states will be dealing with the lingering effects of a slow-moving winter storm that dumped a half-foot (15 centimetres ) of snow on North Carolina's largest cities, dusted the Deep South and killed at least 10 people.

From Charlotte to Raleigh, North Carolina's five most populous cities all saw significant snow from a system that followed an atypical west-to-east path across the state. By Wednesday afternoon, Winston-Salem, Greensboro and Durham each had more than 6 inches (15 centimetres ), while some places saw as much as 10 inches (25 centimetres ).

Drivers unaccustomed to ice spun their wheels across Atlanta, which was brought to a near-standstill by little more than an inch (2.5 centimetres ) of snow.