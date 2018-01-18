Trial in former NFL player McKnight's death to resume Friday
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
GRETNA, La. — After two days of weather-related delays, the trial of the man who fatally shot former NFL football player Joe McKnight in 2016 is about to resume.
Ronald Gasser is charged with second-degree murder in McKnight's death.
His trial opened Tuesday in a New Orleans suburb with jury selection. Icy weather caused the courthouse to close Wednesday and Thursday.
The courthouse was scheduled to re-open Friday, when opening arguments could begin.
The shooting followed a traffic confrontation. Police said the men cut each other off in traffic on a New Orleans bridge and on roads in