US home construction tumbled 8.2 per cent in December
WASHINGTON — Groundbreakings on new homes fell 8.2
The Commerce Department said Thursday that the monthly decline put U.S. housing starts at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.19 million units. Almost all of the decrease came from builders beginning work on fewer single-family houses, a reversal from the robust gains reported in October and November.
The pullback is taking place even with prospective buyers competing for a dwindling pool of homes for sale, which has caused prices to surge faster than wage growth. The hot housing market is being fueled by a strengthening job market. The unemployment rate is holding steady at a 17 year-low of 4.1
For all of 2017, housing starts have risen 2.4
Housing starts in December fell in the Northeast, Midwest, South and West.
Building permits, an indicator of future construction, slipped 0.1
