Year-old 'resistance' now sets it sights on the ballot box

FILE - In this Jan. 21, 2017, file photo, a crowd fills Independence Avenue during the Women's March on Washington, in Washington. The astounding sea of women in bright pink "pussy hats" in Washington, across the nation and beyond, often described as the largest single-day protest in U.S. history, became the face of the resistance to Trump and his agenda. It inspired thousands of women to do something they'd never done before: explore a run for political office. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

A year after it first made its mark with a startling array of protest marches from coast to coast, the loosely defined "resistance movement" is looking to write a second act.

The astounding sea of women in bright pink "pussy hats" — half a million in Washington alone, and many more in hundreds of marches elsewhere — became the face of opposition to President Donald Trump and his agenda. It inspired thousands of women to do something they'd never done before: explore a run for political office.

Now, the broader movement — a network of groups around the nation, with men and women raising money and knocking on doors and supporting hundreds of progressive candidates — is setting its sights on the 2018 midterm elections.

