Alabama iron man, Vulcan, to join forces with history centre

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The park and museum at the base of Birmingham's giant Vulcan statue is merging with the Birmingham History Center.

Al.com reports that museum officials plan to exhibit an expansive collection of artifacts from Alabama's biggest city.

The merger was announced Thursday at Vulcan Park & Museum.

Birmingham History Center's collection includes more than 13,000 items including historical photographs and documents, the iconic Pete's Famous Hot Dogs sign, a carriage and replica of the U.S.S. Birmingham.

Birmingham History Center's collection has been in storage since the group lost its lease on exhibit space in 2013. Mini exhibits are currently up at the Alabama Theatre, Mountain Brook City Hall and Tutwiler Hotel.