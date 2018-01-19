Chinese police take away lawyer after letter urging reforms

BEIJING — The wife of a prominent Chinese human rights lawyer says her husband was taken into police custody while taking their son to school.

Yu Wensheng's detention Friday took place a day after he posted a letter online calling on the ruling Communist Party to reform the Chinese constitution and allow open presidential elections.

A police officer who would only give his surname, Chen, at the Xingucheng neighbourhood police station said he had "no idea" about the case and that even if there were a case involving Yu, the officer would not be allowed to comment.