Court in Chicago to hear arguments on sanctuary cities

CHICAGO — An appeals court will hear arguments on a Trump administration request to reverse a lower-court ruling temporarily freezing its policy of withholding public-safety grants from sanctuary cities that don't fully enforce immigration laws.

The hearing Friday at the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals focuses on whether the administration exceeded its authority in setting new conditions not in legislation establishing the program. The case stems from a Chicago lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenwebber's freeze applies to all 50 states. The Trump administration says, at worst, it should only apply to Chicago.