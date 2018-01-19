Czech lawmakers lift immunity of PM Babis over fraud claims

PRAGUE, Czech Republic — Lawmakers in the lower house of the Czech parliament have agreed to lift the immunity from prosecution for Prime Minister Andrej Babis over alleged fraud involving EU subsidies.

Friday's 111-69 vote allows police to complete their investigation into Babis.

The case involves a farm that received an EU subsidy after its ownership was transferred from a conglomerate of some 250 companies that belonged to Babis to Babis' family members. The EU farm subsidy was meant for medium and small businesses.

Babis has been charged but denies wrongdoing.