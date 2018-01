Facebook to emphasize 'trustworthy' news

Facebook is announcing a second major tweak to its algorithm, saying it will prioritize news based on survey results of trustworthiness.

The company said in a blog post and Facebook post from CEO Mark Zuckerberg Friday that it is surveying users about their familiarity with and trust in news sources. That data will influence what users see.

Facebook announced last week that it would try to have users see fewer posts from publishers, businesses and celebrities, and more from friends and family. Zuckerberg said Friday because of that, news posts will make up 4 per cent of the news feed , down from 5 per cent today.