Family that owns Post-Gazette denounces Trump editorial

A Pittsburgh newspaper editorial denouncing efforts to brand President Donald Trump a racist for his vulgar comment about Africa and Haiti is causing a firestorm — even within the publisher's own family.

The editorial ran in the paper on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and said "calling someone a racist is the new McCarthyism."

The reporting staff of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and members of the Block family have launched unusual public protests against it. Post-Gazette reporters, photographers and other staff write they are "appalled and crestfallen" by the editorial.

The piece was approved by publisher John Block, whose family owns the paper and a sister paper in Toledo, Ohio. In a letter to the editor , 16 other members of the Block family denounced the piece as "attempting to justify blatant racism."