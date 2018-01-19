Florida mom arrested after severely burned baby dies

MIAMI — A Florida mother faces an aggravated manslaughter charge after police say she failed to get help for her 1-year-old child who was severely burned while taking a bath and later died.

News outlets, citing a Miami-Dade police arrest report, say 35-year-old Christina Hurt was arrested late Thursday.

The arrest report says Hurt has been investigated in the past for child neglect.

Police said officers and a rescue crew found the child "unresponsive" on a mattress with severe burns Thursday morning. Hurt told police that while her 10-year-old daughter was bathing the child Wednesday night, her 4-year-old son made the water extremely hot. She didn't get medical help because she didn't want to lose the children.