Germany sees progress toward deportation deal with Lebanon

BERLIN — Germany says it's making progress in talks with Lebanon on facilitating deportations to the Arab country.

A spokesman for the Interior Ministry says negotiations between the two countries began last March and had already "led to a greatly increased willingness to co-operate by the other side."

Last year Germany deported 27 people to Lebanon, compared with 9 in 2016.

The spokesman, Johannes Dimroth, said Friday there were a "whole bunch" of issues still to be resolved, including how countries identify their citizens and whether people are deported with charter or regular flights.